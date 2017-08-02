Sheriff’s deputy suicide a grim reminder of law enforcement risks

(WCBD) – After Derek Fish completed a shift last week, the sheriff’s deputy drove his patrol car to his headquarters in Columbia, S.C., and shot himself with his own service weapon.

His boss, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, said it was a normal patrol up until that time last Friday afternoon. There were no warning signs, there was no note, only unanswered questions.

“We’re all struggling to try to understand why,” Lott told reporters. “For some unknown reason, he did what he did.”

Deputy Fish, nicknamed “Nemo” by his colleagues, was 28-years-old.

Deaths in-the-line of duty often grab public attention, but more officers die each year by their own hands, according to Badge of Life, a nonprofit group that tracks police suicides in the United States. Still, many police forces are grappling with how to tackle the taboo subject.

This is the third suicide on Lott’s watch since working in Richland County. The department experienced two other suicides in the last twenty years.

The law enforcement community says it realizes that more needs to be done. After all, it’s a stressful job with easy access to weapons.

“Essentially they are just exposed to more than the common citizen,” said Eric Skidmore, with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Assistance Program. He founded the program as a Presbyterian pastor 20 years ago with the help of a federal grant.

He works with 17-thousand sworn officers across the state, helping to train police to look for signs of suicide, to cope with tragedy in the aftermath, and become more open when it comes to talking about mental disorders.

The nonprofit (also known as “LEAP”) started in South Carolina 20 years ago. Skidmore and his peer-support network of officers do offer psychological assistance and help officers who’ve gone through extreme accidents or any type of trauma, too.

“Police officers are part of a culture that can be resistant to traditional forms of mental health assistance,” said Skidmore. “The culture itself might be part of that issue, they don’t want to be seen as weak or seen as unreliable by their co-workers or friends.

He is encouraged that after implementing mental health programs, he is seeing less fear and more peer acceptance when it comes to talk about suicide.

Another factor to help minimize the risk of suicide in South Carolina is a new law that requires academies train officers to recognize stress-related disorders.