Ruptured water line unearths bones in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A main water line near the corner of Rutledge Ave. and Beaufain St. ruptured Wednesday afternoon.

The break caused the roadway to collapse and resulted in water being turned off for 20 houses in the area.

Charleston Police Department says the water unearthed bones. It is unknown whether the bones are human or animal remains.

The Charleston County Coroner retrieved the bones for examination. According to the coroner, an anthropologist will examine the bones on Thursday.

Broken line near Colonial Lake. @CharlestonPD says bones were found. Could be human or animal remains. Waiting to hear from coroner @WCBD pic.twitter.com/gJEzugmvcV — Sofia Arazoza (@SofiArazozaWCBD) August 2, 2017

Charleston Water System says the break occurred in a 12-inch water pipe which is a commonly found pipe in Downtown Charleston. They say it was most likely caused by the age of the pipe.

Water was restored at 9:30 Wednesday night.

