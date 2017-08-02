Ruptured sewer line causes downtown Charleston road to collapse

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Ruptured sewer line at Rutledge and Beaufain has caused the roadway to collapse, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Officials say bones are visible. It is not known whether the bones are human or animal.

The Charleston County Coroner, Charleston Fire Department, Charleston Public Works and Streets and Sidewalks are responding.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

