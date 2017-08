NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBCD) — The intersection of Rivers & McMillan is closed, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

According to spokesman Spencer Pryor, the closure is due to low hanging traffic lights.

We’re told the intersection will be closed for at least an hour.

SCE&G is at the scene, Pryor added.

Traffic is being rerouted behind the McDonalds and through the old K-Mart parking lot. People traveling west on Rivers are being routed to Dorchester Road to Meeting Street.

