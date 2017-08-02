N. Charleston Police searching for suspect in armed robbery at Waffle House

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCBD)- North Charleston Police responded to reports of a robbery at the Waffle House in the 2300 block of West Aviation avenue.

According to Charleston County Dispatch, the call came in at 4:49am.

Police say employees told them a black man dressed in all black entered the building with a gun and demanded money.

The employees gave the suspect the money before he left. Officers searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.

The suspect is described as standing 6ft 6 in tall wearing black pants, a black hoodie, with a black shirt pulled over his face, and armed with a black handgun.