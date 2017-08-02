Man who stole American flag banners in Greenville caught say police

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – Greenville Police say they arrested a man who stole American flag banners from businesses thanks to tips after video of the crime was released.

Greenville Police announced the arrest of Nelson Castillo, Jr. of Anderson on a charge of larceny, petit larceny on Wednesday.

Investigators released video of someone stealing American flag banners from three businesses in July. One of the businesses was a salon on Laurens Road that put the banner up for the 4th of July.

Police said it was the second straight year someone took a banner from that business.

Greenville Police released video of the theft last month on social media and say they received a tip that led to Castillo, Junior’s arrest.

Got him! Nelson Castillo, Jr. has been ID'ed as the man in the video we posted a few weeks ago, stealing flags from a local business. #gvlpd pic.twitter.com/aJ6i2SzhwD — Greenville SC Police (@GvlPD) August 2, 2017