Lowcountry native wanted on murder, other charges arrested

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A Lowcountry man who authorities say was involved in a murder of two people in Richland County is now in police custody.

Authorities say on Monday, August 1, Berkeley County and Richland County Sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Marshals arrested Ricardo Laroy Middleton.

Middleton, 43, of Moncks Corner, was wanted on two charges of murder and one charge of attempted murder.

Middleton is accused of killing a husband and wife and injuring a third person, during a shooting on Parklane Road in Richland County on July 27, 2017.

We’re told the incident stemmed from an earlier verbal altercation.

Middleton is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.