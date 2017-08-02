Georgetown man indicted for health care fraud

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — A Georgetown County man is facing an indictment following an alleged scheme.

According to United States Attorney Beth Drake, Cameron Banks (a/k/a Reggie Staggers), 32, of Georgetown, was charged in a seven-count federal indictment with Health Care Fraud.

We’re told the incident is in connection with an alleged scheme to submit fraudulent loan applications for dental services.

“The maximum penalty he could receive for each count is 20 years imprisonment and a fine of $250,000,” according to a news release.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the IRS.