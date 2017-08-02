Dorchester County Rosenwald school undergoing renovations

It is the last remaining Rosenwald school in Dorchester County and the Town of St. George wants to preserve it.

Rosenwald schools were created to educate African Americans across the south. The schools are named after philanthropist Julius Rosenwald who partnered with educator Booker T. Washington to create the schools.

Mayor Anne Johnston estimates the total cost of the renovations on the decaying building will be three million dollars. Currently about one million dollars has been funded for the project.

Mayor Johnston says the cost is worth it. She wants the school to bring tourism to St. George and hopes that it will educate the public about its role in South Carolina history.

The town recently requested more money from the Dorchester County Conservation Commission to fund part of the renovation of the school. The commission will vote on whether or not to recommend the funding to Dorchester County Council.

The estimated completion date for the project is late 2019.