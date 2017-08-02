Delemar Highway construction continues

The school year starts at Ashley Ridge High School in less than three weeks but there is already a lot of activity on Delemar Highway outside the Summerville school as consturction continues to widen the road.

Dorchester County Public Information Officer Tiffany Norton says that the project is moving forward as planned and the road has been completely resurfaced.

“It’s all new asphalt so it’s much safer for the drivers,” said Norton.

The county hopes to have a pedestrian path on the road ready for the start of the school year.

The project is on schedule and is projected to be finished by August 2018.