Back 2 School: Dorchester County School District

First Day of School is August 22, 2017.
2017-2018 Academic Calendar
Attendance Zone
Dorchester 2 Bus Routes
|Alston Bailey Elementary
Alston Middle
Ashley Ridge High
Beech Hill Elementary
Dr. Eugene Sires Elementary
Dubose Middle
Eagle Nest Elementary
Flowertown Elementary
Fort Dorchester Elementary
Fort Dorchester High
Givhans School
Gregg Middle
Knightsville Elementary
Newington Elementary
|Oakbrook Middle
Oakbrook Elementary
Pye Elementary
River Oaks Middle
Rollings Middle School of the Arts
Sand Hill Elementary
Spann Elementary
Summer Programs
Summerville Elementary
Summerville High
Windsor Hill Arts Infused Elementary
Wm. Reeves Elementary
Supply lists for students
Meet the Superintendent
Joseph Pye has worked for Dorchester District 2 for more than 40 years.
In 2012, Pye was awarded “2012 Superintendent of the Year” by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators.
