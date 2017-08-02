Back 2 School: Dorchester County School District

By Published: Updated:

view Dorchester School District 4 info

First Day of School is August 22, 2017.

2017-2018 Academic Calendar

 

See full 2017-2018 District Calendar here

 

 

Attendance Zone

 

See full 2017-2018 attendance maps

See full 2017-2018 attendance map by subdivision

Dorchester 2 Bus Routes

Alston Bailey Elementary
Alston Middle
Ashley Ridge High
Beech Hill Elementary
Dr. Eugene Sires Elementary
Dubose Middle
Eagle Nest Elementary
Flowertown Elementary
Fort Dorchester Elementary
Fort Dorchester High
Givhans School
Gregg Middle
Knightsville Elementary
Newington Elementary		 Oakbrook Middle
Oakbrook Elementary
Pye Elementary
River Oaks Middle
Rollings Middle School of the Arts
Sand Hill Elementary
Spann Elementary
Summer Programs
Summerville Elementary
Summerville High
Windsor Hill Arts Infused Elementary
Wm. Reeves Elementary

Supply lists for students

*Alston Bailey Elementary
*Alston Middle
*Ashley Ridge High
*Beech Hill Elementary
Dr. Eugene Sires Elementary
*Dubose Middle
*Eagle Nest Elementary
*Flowertown Elementary
*Fort Dorchester Elementary
*Knightsville Elementary		 *Oakbrook Elementary
*Oakbrook Middle
Pye Elementary
*River Oaks Middle
*Rollings Middle School of the Arts
*Sand Hill Elementary
*Spann Elementary
*Summerville Elementary
Windsor Hill Arts Infused Elementary
*Wm. Reeves Elementary

 

Meet the Superintendent

Superintendent of Dorchester District Two Joseph Pye
Superintendent of Dorchester District Two Joseph Pye

Joseph Pye has worked for Dorchester District 2 for more than 40 years.

In 2012, Pye was awarded “2012 Superintendent of the Year” by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators.

Meet the Superintendent

 

Learn more about Dorchester School District 2

Learn more about Dorchester School District 2 by visiting its website at http://www.ddtwo.org/.

Dorchester District Two Back to School Guide for 2017-2018

News 2 Back to School Headquarters 2017

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s