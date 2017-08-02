Back 2 School: Dorchester County School District 4

First Day of School is August 22, 2017.

2017-2018 Academic Calendar

 

See full 2017-2018 District Calendar here

 

Dorchester 4 Attendance Map

WCBD-DD4AttendanceMap

 

See full 2017-2018 attendance map here

Supply lists for students

Clay Hill Elementary
Harleyville Elementary School
Harleyville-Ridgeville Middle School

Bell Schedules

Elementary Schools
Middle Schools
High Schools

Meet the Superintendent

Superintendent of Dorchester District 4 Dr. Morris Ravenell
Superintendent of Dorchester District 4
Dr. Morris Ravenell

The Dorchester County School District Four Board of Trustees selected Morris Ravenell as superintendent May 2014.

Ravenell has 15 years of experience as an educator, including 12 years as a principal. Before assuming his current role, he served as the principal for Clay Hill Elementary School in Ridgeville.

Learn more about Dorchester School District 4

Learn more about Dorchester School District 4 by visiting its website at http://www.dorchester4.k12.sc.us/.

