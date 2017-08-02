Back 2 School: Dorchester County School District 4

view Dorchester School District 2 info
First Day of School is August 22, 2017.
2017-2018 Academic Calendar
See full 2017-2018 District Calendar here
Dorchester 4 Attendance Map
See full 2017-2018 attendance map here
Supply lists for students
Clay Hill Elementary
Harleyville Elementary School
Harleyville-Ridgeville Middle School
Bell Schedules
Elementary Schools
Middle Schools
High Schools
Meet the Superintendent
The Dorchester County School District Four Board of Trustees selected Morris Ravenell as superintendent May 2014.
Ravenell has 15 years of experience as an educator, including 12 years as a principal. Before assuming his current role, he served as the principal for Clay Hill Elementary School in Ridgeville.
Meet the Superintendent
Learn more about Dorchester School District 4
Learn more about Dorchester School District 4 by visiting its website at http://www.dorchester4.k12.sc.us/.