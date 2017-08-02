Back 2 School: Charleston County School District

First Day of School is August 17, 2017.

2017-2018 Academic Calendar

 

See full 2017-2018 District Calendar here

Attendance Zones


Enter your home address or use maps to determine your assigned neighborhood school.

Tips on how to use the look-up tool 

Charleston County School District Bus Routes 

Elementary Schools
Middle Schools
Middle High Schools
High Schools
Magnet Schools

Delayed Bus Notification System

To receive notifications about bus delays, sign up using Remind . Be sure to use the sign up code for your child’s specific bus route.

Elementary Schools 
Middle Schools
Middle High Schools
High Schools
Magnet Schools
Special Needs

Bell Schedule

Meet the Superintendent

Superintendent of Charleston County School District Dr. Gerrita Postlewait
The Charleston County School District chose Dr. Gerrita Postlewait as its new superintendent back in 2015. The school board voted 5-4 to offer her the job.

Dr. Postlewait is a former superintendent of Horry County schools and an assistant vice president of the ACT in Iowa.

She succeeds Dr. Nancy McGinley who resigned after seven years as superintendent.

Meet the Superintendent

 

Learn more about Charleston County School District

Learn more about Charleston County School District by visiting its website at http://www.ccsdschools.com/.

News 2 Back to School Headquarters 2017

