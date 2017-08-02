Back 2 School: Charleston County School District

First Day of School is August 17, 2017.
2017-2018 Academic Calendar
See full 2017-2018 District Calendar here
Attendance Zones
Enter your home address or use maps to determine your assigned neighborhood school.
Tips on how to use the look-up tool
Charleston County School District Bus Routes
Elementary Schools
Middle Schools
Middle High Schools
High Schools
Magnet Schools
Delayed Bus Notification System
To receive notifications about bus delays, sign up using Remind . Be sure to use the sign up code for your child’s specific bus route.
Elementary Schools
Middle Schools
Middle High Schools
High Schools
Magnet Schools
Special Needs
Bell Schedule
See full 2017-2018 District Calendar here
Meet the Superintendent
The Charleston County School District chose Dr. Gerrita Postlewait as its new superintendent back in 2015. The school board voted 5-4 to offer her the job.
Dr. Postlewait is a former superintendent of Horry County schools and an assistant vice president of the ACT in Iowa.
She succeeds Dr. Nancy McGinley who resigned after seven years as superintendent.
Meet the Superintendent
Learn more about Charleston County School District
Learn more about Charleston County School District by visiting its website at http://www.ccsdschools.com/.