Authorities search for missing woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston City Police is searching for a missing person.

Authorities say Anna Mary Wessells-Vitalie, 26 was last seen walking away from Sugar Magnolia Way, in the Grand Oaks neighborhood at around 12 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2.

Wessells-Vitalie is described as a white female, standing at 5’4, weighing 118 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes.

We’re told she was wearing an orange-striped dress at the time of her disappearance.

If you have any information contact the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty CPD detective.