Ashley Ridge High School’s agriculture program welcomes baby goats

School is not yet in session but at Ashley Ridge High in Summerville the school is already welcoming new members to its agriculture program. Two baby goats were recently born at the school.

The agriculture program give students a chance to learn about animals, farming and local food.

Students take on projects like milking goats and turning the milk into products like hand soap.

The school recently received a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to increase local food in the cafeteria.

The program is just one of 65 projects across the country that are part of the USDA’s Farm to School Grant Program.