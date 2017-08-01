Regulators question plan to end nuclear plant construction

South Carolina regulators will question plans to end construction of two nuclear reactors that customers have already paid billions to build.

The state Public Service Commission will hear Tuesday from executives with SCANA, the parent company of South Carolina Electric & Gas.

Both SCE&G and state-owned Santee Cooper decided Monday to scuttle the project at V.C. Summer Nuclear Station north of Columbia. SCE&G owns 55 percent of the project. The private utility must win state approval of its abandonment plans.

SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh has told investors that customers’ rates won’t rise for at least several years.

The project has been shrouded in doubt since primary contractor Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year. According to the utility’s analysis, costs to finish the project would top $20 billion.

