Person shot in leg on Edisto Island; suspect arrested

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a shooting, Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the incident took place shortly after 1 p.m. on August 1 at 7961 Maxie Road.

The victim was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. The victim’s injuries don’t appear to be life threatening, according to police.

A suspect was arrested but his identity has not be released.

Investigators are working to determine a motive while we work to learn the identity of the suspect involved.

