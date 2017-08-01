Man who went missing after calling 911 has been found, arrested

UNION Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A 24-year-old Union man who went missing after calling 911 has been found safe, but faces trespassing charges.

Kelvin Jerome Durham made the 911 call around 9:23 p.m. Sunday to report that he was being chased, according to a Union County Sheriff’s Office report.

Dispatch lost Durham’s call and could not get him back on the line.

A deputy responded to the area of 2300 Cross Keys Highway and found Durham’s 2007 black BMW, but the deputy did not find Durham.

Durham’s grandmother told police Saturday morning that someone spray painted “I will kill you” on her front door, according to a report from Union Public Safety. Durham lives at that home, according to the report.

The woman told police Kelvin Durham was home at the time but she had not had a chance to talk to him about the message. She also mentioned to police that he was recently a victim in a hit-and-run.

Sheriff David Taylor says someone called 911 and said Durham was at their house after escaping from a car where he was being held against his will.

The sheriff says Durham told them the man who was driving that car pulled over to use the restroom.

Durham says he was able to escape and run to his home on Whitmire Highway.

Taylor says the trespassing charge comes after Durham was fishing on private property.

He says they are still interviewing people and hope to have more answers soon.