Law Enforcement, Communities to gather in North Charleston for National Night Out

North Charleston, SC (WCBD) Tuesday night, several law enforcement agencies along with residents and local groups are coming together for National Night Out.

The event is part of a National effort to encourage communities to stomp out the crime, 33 million are expected to participate.

An event will be held in the Lowcountry in North Charleston at the Felix Davis Community Center in Park Circle.

In addition to the North Charleston Police Department, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Aviation Authority and other groups and organizations will be on hand.

During the event, attendees are scheduled to walk around Park Circle from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. while this is happening, Park Circle will be closed to traffic.

More than 10,000 communities will participate in the 34th annual National Night Out.