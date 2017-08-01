Help News 2 “Clear the Shelters!”

On August 19, WCBD News 2 is Connecting You to wonderful, adoptable animals with Clear the Shelters event!

The Clear the Shelters initiative is a community-driven nationwide pet adoption campaign that seeks to match deserving animals with loving and permanent homes.

All through August, WCBD will raise awareness of the importance of pet adoption. The campaign culminates on Saturday, August 19 with a one-day event across the state. Some participating shelters and organizations are offering waived or reduced pet adoption fees.

In 2016, more than 50,000 pets were adopted nationwide, and hundreds of those pets were right here in South Carolina.

Things to know about adopting during Clear the Shelters:

Participating shelters are across the state. Find one near you by clicking on the interactive map above.

You may arrive at a shelter to find the pet you saw online is no longer available. Don’t fret, there will be plenty of options available during Clear the Shelters.

Many facilities have online applications that may be filled out to streamline the adoption process. Check with your local shelter.

See a pet that seems right for you? Call the shelter and ask questions about temperament and personality. You don’t have to wait until August 19 to start the adoption process and ask questions.

If the shelter is too crowded, or the animals are in short supply, head to another shelter. There are dozens across the state.

Get to your shelter early and please be patient. The adoption process cannot be rushed. You’ll be heading home soon with a new member of the family, and it’s a great cause.

The purpose of this event is to raise awareness about shelters and all the animals up for adoption in South Carolina. We want to encourage our viewers across the Palmetto State to visit their local animal shelters, adopt pets into their families, and help us Clear the Shelters! It is an event for awareness about all of the pets in South Carolina that are available for adoption.

Don’t forget to use the hashtags #cleartheshelters and #WCBD #News2 when posting about your furry friends!