Free eclipse glasses available again from Tidelands Health

Community members have one more chance to order free eclipse glasses from Tidelands Health.

The health system is releasing a final batch of glasses to residents of Horry, Georgetown, and Williamsburg counties. Glasses can be ordered only through the Tidelands Health website until 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, or while supplies last.

Orders will be shipped by mail to arrive before the Aug. 21 eclipse. All glasses ordered previously through the health system should arrive in homes no later than Friday, Aug. 11.

The glasses offered by Tidelands Health meet NASA’s safety standards. They were manufactured by Rainbow Symphony and American Paper Optics, two of five verified manufacturers. NASA recently warned that some vendors are distributing unsafe glasses.

People interested in ordering glasses should go to tidelandshealth.org and click on the large “See it safely” banner on the home page. Each individual can order up to four pairs of glasses.

“The eclipse will be a lot of fun, but it’s important to take proper safety precautions to protect yourself and your loved ones,” Steven said. “At Tidelands Health, it’s our mission to help people live better lives through better health. Providing free glasses to our community is one way we can do that.”

The glasses are part of the broader #seeitsafely campaign developed by Tidelands Health to promote safe viewing of the Aug. 21 eclipse.

In addition to free eclipse glasses, Tidelands Health is offering a wide variety of useful resources for the eclipse, including safety tips, access to an interactive map, snack tips and even an eclipse-related music playlist. The information is being distributed through the health system’s website and social media.