Early morning police chase comes to an end in Ladson

By Published:

North Charleston, SC (WCBD) – A pursuit that began in North Charleston ended in Ladson Tuesday morning.

According to the Charleston County 911 Center the chase started just after 4 a.m. and ended sometime around 4:45 a.m.

According to dispatchers authorities stopped the driver on Ladson Road, two miles East of Dorchester Road.

News 2 has reached out to the North Charleston Police Department for more details, but we have not yet heard back.

 
