Crews respond to reported fire on James Island

James Island, SC (WCBD) – Charleston City Fire and Emergency officials are responding to James Island for reports of a fire.

According to the Charleston County 911 Center, the call came in just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

According to dispatchers, officials are on scene the 1300 block of Mapleton Avenue.

News 2 has sent a crew to the scene to gather more information, we have also reached out to fire officials.

