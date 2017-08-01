Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responds to reported shooting

By Published:

Charleston County, SC (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting Tuesday morning in the 1800 block of Richmond Street according to The Charleston County 911 Center.

According to dispatchers, deputies responded to the scene sometime around 3:30 a.m. and have cleared the scene.

News 2 has reached out to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office for more details on this incident, but we have not yet heard back.

