Back 2 School: Williamsburg County School District

By Published: Updated:

First Day of School is August 22, 2017.

2017-2018 Academic Calendar

See full 2017-2018 District Calendar here

School Supply lists 

C.E. Murray High
C.E. Murray Middle
D.P. Cooper Charter
Greeleyville Elementary
Hemingway Career and Technology Center
Hemingway Elementary
Hemingway High
Hemingway M. B. Lee Middle
Kenneth Gardner Elementary
Hope Academy
Kingstree Middle Magnet School of the Arts
Kingstree Senior High
W. M. Anderson Primary

Meet the Superintendent

Superintendent of Williamsburg County Schools Carrie Brock
Superintendent of Williamsburg County Schools Carrie Brock

On Monday, February 22, 2016, the school board voted during a public session to name Interim Superintendent Carrie Brock as the new top educator for the district.

In November 2014, Brock was appointed as Interim Superintendent of Williamsburg County School District. Officials say during her time in the interim position, she demonstrated outstanding leadership.

Brock is a long time educator who held several positions in the District in her career.

Meet the Superintendent

 

Learn more about the Williamsburg County School District

Learn more about the Williamsburg County School District by visiting its website at http://www.wcsd.k12.sc.us/.

News 2 Back to School Headquarters 2017

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s