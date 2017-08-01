Back 2 School: Georgetown County School District

First Day of School is August 22, 2017.

2017-2018 Academic Calendar

See full 2017-2018 District Calendar here

Attendance Zones 

WCBD-GCSAttendanceMap

 

 

View the Georgetown County School District attendance map

Interactive Map: Find which school your child should attend

Georgetown County Bus Routes

Andrews Area:  AM | PM
Carvers Bay Area:  AM | PM
Georgetown Area: AM | PM
Waccamaw Area: AM | PM

 

School Supply lists 

Andrews Elementary
Brown’s Ferry Elementary
Coastal Montessori Charter
Georgetown Middle
McDonald Elementary
Pleasant Hill Elementary
Rosemary Middle
Sampit Elementary
Waccamaw Elementary
Waccamaw Middle

School Bell Schedules

 Printable version of Georgetown County School District Bell Schedule

 

Meet the Superintendent

Superintendent of Georgetown County Schools Dr. H. Randall Dozier
Superintendent of Georgetown County Schools
Dr. H. Randall Dozier

Dr. H. Randall Dozier is currently the superintendent for Georgetown County School District. Prior to coming to Georgetown to serve as Deputy Superintendent in 1999, Dozier spent 21 years with the Greenville School District.

He began his career at Southside High School as a social studies teacher and coach.

Meet the Superintendent

 

Learn more about the Georgetown County School District

Learn more about the Williamsburg County School District by visiting its website at http://www.gcsd.k12.sc.us/.

 

News 2 Back to School Headquarters 2017

