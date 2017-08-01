Back 2 School: Georgetown County School District

First Day of School is August 22, 2017.
2017-2018 Academic Calendar
See full 2017-2018 District Calendar here
Attendance Zones
View the Georgetown County School District attendance map
Interactive Map: Find which school your child should attend
Georgetown County Bus Routes
Andrews Area: AM | PM
Carvers Bay Area: AM | PM
Georgetown Area: AM | PM
Waccamaw Area: AM | PM
School Supply lists
Andrews Elementary
Brown’s Ferry Elementary
Coastal Montessori Charter
Georgetown Middle
McDonald Elementary
Pleasant Hill Elementary
Rosemary Middle
Sampit Elementary
Waccamaw Elementary
Waccamaw Middle
School Bell Schedules
Printable version of Georgetown County School District Bell Schedule
Meet the Superintendent
Dr. H. Randall Dozier is currently the superintendent for Georgetown County School District. Prior to coming to Georgetown to serve as Deputy Superintendent in 1999, Dozier spent 21 years with the Greenville School District.
He began his career at Southside High School as a social studies teacher and coach.
Meet the Superintendent
Learn more about the Georgetown County School District
Learn more about the Williamsburg County School District by visiting its website at http://www.gcsd.k12.sc.us/.