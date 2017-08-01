Back 2 School: Colleton County School District

First Day of School is August 17, 2017.
2016-2017 Academic Calendar
See full 2017-2018 District Calendar here
Attendance Zones
All students in grades PK – 5 attend schools based on their 911 issued residence address.
Students in grades Pre-K and Kindergarten zoned for Forest Hills Elementary or Northside Elementary will attend Black Street Early Childhood Center.
All students in grades 6 – 8 attend Colleton County Middle while all 9-12 graders will attend Colleton County High School.
See county view of the Elementary School attendance zones
See city view of the Elementary School attendance zones
Colleton County Bus Routes
The Colleton County School District offers notifications on school bus schedule changes for your student via Notify Me. You are able to choose from a list of notifications you want to recieve including: General district-wide information, Special Needs, Bells, Black Street, Cottageville, Forest Hills, Hendersonville, Northside, and CCMS/CCHS Bus Updates. Notify Me is a free service for district parents, guardians, and students.
Click here to register
Supply list for students
Bells Elementary School
Black Street Early Childhood Center
Colleton County Adult Education
Colleton County Alternative School
Colleton County High School
Colleton County Middle School
Cottageville Elementary School
Forest Hills Elementary School
Hendersonville Elementary School
Northside Elementary School
Thunderbolt Career & Technology Center
Meet the Superintendent
Before becoming Superintendent, Dr. Franklin Foster spent several years at the Colleton County School District as its Human Resources Director. He was appointed unanimously following the termination of former Superintendent Leila Williams after four years with the district.
Prior to coming to Colleton County, Foster was with the Orangeburg School District No. 5.
