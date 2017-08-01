Back 2 School: Berkeley County School District

First Day of School is August 17, 2017.

2017-2018 Academic Calendar

See full 2017-2018 District Calendar here

Attendance Zones

School Attendance Zone Map

Berkeley County Bus Routes

 

BERKELEY AREA:

Berkeley Elementary
Berkeley Intermediate
Berkeley High Berkeley MIddle
Cane Bay Elementary
Cane Bay Middle*
Cane Bay High*
Whitesville Elementary

 CROSS/TIMBERLAND AREA:
GOOSE CREEK AREA:

 WESTVIEW AREA:

Berkeley Alternative
Westview Area
Cane Bay Middle*
Cane Bay High*
College Park Elementary
College Park Middle
Devon Forest
Nexton Elementary
Sangaree Elementary
Sangaree Intermediate
Sangaree Middle
Stratford High
Westview Elementary
Westview Primary
Westview Middle

*School is covered by more than one area

Supply lists for students

Berkeley Elementary

Berkeley Intermediate

Boulder Bluff Elementary

Cainhoy Elementary

Cane Bay Elementary

College Park Elementary

Cross Elementary

Daniel Island

Devon Forest Elementary

Goose Creek Primary

H.E Bonner Elementary

Hanahan Elementary

Howe Hall AIMS

JK Gourdin Elementary

Marrington Elementary

Nexton Elementary: Kindergarten | 1st grade | 2nd grade | 3rd grade | 4th grade | 5th grade

Philip Simmons Elementary

Sangaree Elementary

Sangaree Intermediate

Sedgefield Intermediate

St Stephen Elementary

Westview Elementary

Westview Primary

Whitesville Elementary

 Berkeley Middle

Cane Bay Middle

College Park Middle

Daniel Island

Hanahan Middle

Macedonia Middle

Marrington Middle

Philip Simmons Middle

Sangaree Middle

Sedgefield Middle

St Stephen Middle

Westview Middle

 

Bell Schedules

Printable version of Berkeley County School District Bell Schedule

Meet the Superintendent

From left to right: Dr. Daniel V. Brigman of Decatur, Alabama; Dr. Wanda Creel of Gainesville, Georgia; and Dr. Eddie Ingram of Darlington, South Carolina.

The Berkeley County School District Board of Trustees has named three finalists in its search for the Superintendent. Working with Parker Harding and Associates, LCC search consultants, the Board selected six candidates to interview and narrowed the field to three finalists.

BCSD Names 3 finalists for superintendent

 

Learn more about the Berkeley County School District

Learn more about the Berkeley County School District by visiting its website at http://www.bcsdschools.net/.

