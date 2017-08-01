65-year-old dead after car crashes into bicyclist in Murrells Inlet

By Published: Updated:

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the person killed while riding a bicycle, Sunday night in Murrells Inlet.

James Davis, 65, of Myrtle Beach, was killed in the accident at the intersection of US Hwy 17 and Bellamy Road.

According to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, the driver of a 2015 Mini Cooper struck Davis.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office is asking for help in locating Davis’ family.

If you have any information about Davis or his family, contact the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office at 843-545-3056.

