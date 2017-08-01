40-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A 40-year-old man is dead following an early morning accident in Mount Pleasant.

According to Deputy Coroner Sheila Williams, Steven Graddick, of North Charleston was pronounced dead at the Medical University of South Carolina after being transported by EMS.

Authorities say just before 1 a.m. on July 31, Graddick was traveling west on Boston Grill Road, when he failed to stop at a stop sign as he approached Rifle Range Road.

We’re told the victim crossed the intersection and struck a tree. Investigators say he was wearing a seatbelt.

