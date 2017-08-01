14 U Mount Pleasant soccer team claims 1st National Championship

Frisco, TX — USA/MP 2003 Premier (SC) defeated Beadling 2003 (PA-W), 2-1, to claim the 2017 14U Boys US Youth Soccer National Championship.

In a wide open first half, both teams had possession but couldn’t find the opening goal. Beadling had two chances from close range early, but both were from tough angles and snuffed out by the USA/MP keeper. USA/MP’s best chance in the first half hit the crossbar, and with no one close range to finish the rebound, the Beadling keeper held on to stop the chance. USA/MP finally broke the deadlock when Cooper Van Beyrer hit a ball from deep that shook the cross bar but bounced out. Van Beyrer’s teammate, Lance Friedrich, was there for the rebound and finished from up-close to earn the 1-0 advantage.

USA/MP played the aggressors in the second half, and had another great chance as Jake Zins weaved through the Beadling defense but hit his shot just wide right. USA/MP increased its advantage in the 50th minute when Ted Van Thullenar received the ball in the center of the box, spun his defender, and then placed his shot to the right of the keeper. Beadling pressed, now needing two goals to equalize and cut the deficit in half in the 71st minute. Anthony DiFalco brought down a long ball that floated over the defense, cut by the last defender and then slotted his shot by the keeper. Beadling kept pressing but couldn’t find the equalizer and USA/MP sealed the 2-1 victory to become the 14U Boys National Champions.

“The boys have been working hard since we first started with them as we’ve demanded much more from them,” said USA/MP head coach Sachin Patel. “You come to Nationals and every game is a different type of challenge. It was tough to play this Beadling team in the third game and then again today. It was a great duel and chess match, but we overcame it.”