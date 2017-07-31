Woman allegedly connected to disappearance of Heather Elvis to appear in court Monday

WBTW Staff Published:
This 2016 photo shows Sidney and Tammy Moorer leaving the courtroom following a pretrial hearing.

Conway, SC (WBTW) – The woman authorities believe is connected to the disappearance of Heather Elvis is expected in court Monday morning.

According to the Clerk’ s Office, Tammy Moorer will be in court in Horry County for a contempt of court hearing, however the Clerk’s Office did not provide any further details on what exactly the hearing will focus on.

Moorer along with her husband Sidney are accused of kidnapping 20 year old Elvis who has not been seen since December of 2013.

Murder charges that were originally filed against the couple were dropped and Sidney’s trial last year was declared a mistrial. The new trial will happen in Georgetown County, but a date has not been set.

Tammy Moorer has not appeared in court on the kidnapping charge.

 

