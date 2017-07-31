Trump to swear in new chief of staff today

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — Law and order, behind the scenes at the White House this morning.

First on the president’s agenda today: swearing in his chief of staff – Homeland Security Secretary General John Kelly. “I think he will bring some order and discipline to the West Wing,” said Senator Susan Collins, (R) Maine.

“…ensuring that everybody that works in the White House is on the President’s agenda,” said Corey Lewandowski, Former Trump Campaign Manager.

That agenda includes healthcare. After failing to repeal the Affordable Care Act three times last week, the Senate’s top republican says he’s ready to move on.

But the president is not, tweeting: “Don’t give up Republican Senators, the world is watching. “The President will not accept those who said it’s, quote, time to move on. He wants to help the millions of Americans who have suffered,” said Counselor to the President KellyAnne Conway

President Trump is ready to move on from Russia investigations and will reportedly sign new sanctions.

And the threat from North Korea is more urgent now after reports of another missile test. “To have a trajectory which, as of the latest analysis, would enable it to go about 6,000 miles, and maybe even hit as far east as Chicago. We can’t have that.” Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Senate Intelligence Committee

How to stop it, now under new management.

Today’s cabinet meeting will be the first time President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have seen each other face-to-face since the president public criticized sessions for stepping down from overseeing the FBI’s Russia investigation.