Tropical Storm Emily to soak Florida with heavy rain

Tropical Storm Emily has formed just west of Tampa and will soak the Sunshine State with heavy rain over the next 24 hours.
“We’ve noticed signs of strengthening on Doppler radar all morning and sure enough, we now have a tropical storm,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.
The latest forecast suggests Emily will move across the central part of the Florida peninsula through tomorrow morning then turn northeast during the day. Storm Team 2 does not expect significant impacts in the Lowcountry as the storm’s center should remain well offshore.