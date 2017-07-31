Tropical Storm Emily makes landfall in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Emily has made landfall on Anna Maria Island.

Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve says that Tropical Storm Emily made landfall at 10:45 a.m. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to stay away from Anna Maria Island.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the west coast of Florida from Anclote River southward to Bonita Beach including coastal Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are likely within the warning area.

Here in the Tampa Bay area, periods of rain with heavy downpours and embedded thunderstorms are possible all day, especially south of I-4.

“After a VERY soggy weekend for many with some locations picking over 2-3″ of rainfall, more heavy rain is expected throughout the day. Rainfall rates approaching 6″ or more per hour in these tropical downpours will overwhelm storm drains and lead to localized flooding. The heaviest of the rain is expected along and south of I-4 and we’ll continue to monitor that threat closely with Max Defender 8,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ian Oliver.

VIDEOS: Sarasota, Manatee counties hit hardest by Tropical Storm Emily

Some gusty winds are possible through the afternoon south of I-4. Conditions will improve throughout the afternoon as Emily moves inland and drier air is pulled down into the Tampa Bay area from the north.

There is a high risk of rip currents on area beaches this afternoon. Temperatures will stay a bit below average in the middle to upper 80s.

Florida Governor Rick Scott has issued a State of Emergency for 31 counties. He urges residents to be prepared.

“As we know in Florida, storms can quickly develop, bringing severe weather to our state in a moment’s notice. Last night, this storm posed no threat to Florida. Just as with last year’s storms, I encourage Floridians to get prepared and visit FLGetAPlan.com,” said Governor Scott.