Triton the otter pup makes debut at Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WFLA) – Triton the otter pup made his public debut at the Columbus Zoo this week.

Zoo officials say the 2-month-old Asian small-clawed otter is learning how to dive and swim with his mother, Asta. His dad, Oscar, however, is very protective and hesitant to let his son do things on his own.

The baby otter was born on May 17.

The family can be seen on video exploring his new habitat. After a day of swimming and playing around, they retreat back to their den.

