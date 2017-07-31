Tractor-trailer carrying hay gets stuck in tunnel

WFLA Published:

MOBILE, AL (WFLA) – A tunnel in Alabama was temporarily closed Sunday after an 18-wheel tractor-trailer got stuck in the entrance.

CCTV video shows the truck, which was loaded with hay, wedged between the ceiling and the road. The trailer had reportedly ripped open after it slammed into the concrete ceiling, spilling hay everywhere.

Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident.

It’s not the first time the tunnel trapped a tractor-trailer. A quick online search found similar incidents in 2016, 2015 and 2014.

