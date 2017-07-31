Scammer claims to be Berkeley Sheriff deputy to steal your money

A scam alert to tell you about, this time it’s in Berkeley County. A caller tells you they are with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and they have warrants for your arrest.

This scam is not new, but some new victims have had their money stolen recently in the Lowcountry.

Maj. David Brabham is with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s one that they continue to do. This is been about the second time that it surfaced here in Berkeley County.”

The caller claims to be a man who works in the warrants department at the sheriff’s office. “They’re calling family members and calling people that know them and then come in and say there’s a warrant out for them and they need to go and get some sort of card, either from the grocery store, Walmart, Wells Fargo or some sort of money order and get that to them. And that’s just not accurate that’s not true.”

They know of at least two people who recently received these calls, and one caller sent money.

“There is no way any law-enforcement agency is going to tell you that you have to run out and pay anything online or through any other cards or services… if you have a warrant that’s active, they’ll ask you to come in and pay that through the court or through the office itself.”

Bottom line is, if you are concerned about whether you or someone you know has a warrant out on them, call the sheriff’s office directly to find out the truth.