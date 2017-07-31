Sam Shepard, actor and playwright, dead at 73

By Published: Updated:
Sam Shepard
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2011 file photo, actor Sam Shepard poses for a portrait in New York. Shepard, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Oscar-nominated actor and celebrated author whose plays chronicled the explosive fault lines of family and masculinity in the American West, died of complications from ALS, Thursday, July 27, 2017, at his home in Kentucky. He was 73. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Sam Shepard, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Oscar-nominated actor and celebrated author whose plays chronicled the explosive fault lines of family and masculinity in the American West, has died. He was 73.

Shepard died Thursday at his home in Kentucky from complications related to Lou Gehrig’s disease, a spokesperson for his family said Monday.

His 1979 play “Buried Child” won the Pulitzer for drama.

