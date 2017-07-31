Sam Shepard, actor and playwright, dead at 73

NEW YORK (AP) – Sam Shepard, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Oscar-nominated actor and celebrated author whose plays chronicled the explosive fault lines of family and masculinity in the American West, has died. He was 73.

Shepard died Thursday at his home in Kentucky from complications related to Lou Gehrig’s disease, a spokesperson for his family said Monday.

His 1979 play “Buried Child” won the Pulitzer for drama.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.