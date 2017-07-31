Operation Move-Out kicks off in Charleston

Charleston, SC (WCBD) – As leases come to an end Monday, hundreds of students will be moving out in Charleston and others will begin moving in on Tuesday.

City officials kicked off Operation Move-Out seven years ago to keep up with the increase for curb side pickup during that time.

The four day project was organized and started by the Department of Livability and Tourism and they partner with Carolina Waste.

Pickup teams will provide service through Thursday.

Officials have a set of guidelines for this year’s pickup: All food waste and household trash items should be put in green trash cans, clothing items need to be bagged and place on the curb. This year the city is not collecting any electronics, those items will have to be taken to the Romney Street Recycling Center.

Furniture that is not wanted can also be placed on the curb as well. The city will be out looking for re-usable items, those items will be taken to Goodwill.