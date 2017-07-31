One dead in single-vehicle crash in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a fatal crash, Monday morning.

Authorities say just before 1 a.m. on July 31, the driver of a Nissan Ultima, traveling west on Boston Grill Road, failed to stop at a stop sign as he approached Rifle Range Road. We’re told the victim crossed the intersection and struck a tree.

Medics transported the victim to the Medical University of South Carolina where he later died

Investigators say the victim not wearing a seatbelt.

We are working to learn the identity of the victim from the Charleton County Coroner’s Office.

