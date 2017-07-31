Fuel spill forces North Charleston road closure

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Remount Rd between Yeamans Hall Rd and Rivers Ave is closed to all traffic, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

Authorities say the closure is due to a diesel fuel spill.

We’re told a metal object on the railroad track punctured a fuel tank of a tractor trailer. CSX has been notified to remove the object, according to a news release.

You’re asked to find an alternate route.

