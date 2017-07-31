Cyclist killed following crash in Georgetown County

Georgetown County, SC (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened Sunday night in Georgetown County.

According to Lance Corporal Matt Southern, the crash happened at 10:00 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass at Bellamy Avenue.

According to highway patrol, a cyclist and a 2015 Mini Cooper were traveling southbound when the cyclist was hit by the driver.

The Cyclist died on the scene of the crash, their identity has not been released.

