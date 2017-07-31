Construction stops on S Carolina’s new reactors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Officials at both utilities that invested in two new nuclear power plants in South Carolina say they are stopping construction of the multibillion-dollar project, which has been caught up in the bankruptcy of its contractor.

South Carolina Electric & Gas announced Monday that it also plans to abandon the reactors under construction at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station north of Columbia.

The decision came after the board of state-owned utility Santee Cooper voted Monday to halt construction. Santee Cooper owns 45 percent of the project and SCE&G and its parent company Scana own 55 percent.

The project has been shrouded in doubt since earlier this year, when primary contractor Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy protection.

The reactors were set to be among the first new nuclear reactors built in the U.S. in decades.