City of Charleston Police search for robbery suspect

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- City of Charleston Police need your help to identify a suspect wanted in connection to the strong armed robbery of an elderly man.

Police say it happened at Jackson and Hanover Streets at around 7:20 a.m. Monday morning.

If anyone has information on the identity of the above pictured individual, please contact the City of Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

