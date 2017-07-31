Search continues for Charleston’s next Police Chief as current chief prepares for last day

Charleston, SC (WCBD) – After nearly 11 years as Charleston’s Police Chief, Monday is the last day for Greg Mullen to serve in that position.

Mullen’s retirement is effective starting Tuesday, at that time Deputy Chief Jerome Taylor will become interim police chief, he was appointed by Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

Chief Mullen announced his retirement on June 13th in a letter to Mayor Tecklenburg.

Mullen is retiring with 35 years of experience in law enforcement.

A nationwide search is now underway to find the next person to head the city’s police department.

 

 

 

 

 

