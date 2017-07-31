Body of missing man found in North Carolina

Buncombe County, NC – (WSPA) The body of a missing man believed to have been kidnapped by a suspect on the run has been found, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Bryson was reported missing last week, he disappeared during a manhunt for Phillip Stroupe II, the suspect who fled into the Pisgah National Forest, and led authorities on a five-day manhunt before his capture.

According to Official from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Bryson’s body was found around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in a corn field.

Family said Bryson was planning to take his sister to a doctor’s appointment when he left his home around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Bryson lived in the area where Stroupe had been spotted during the manhunt.

Stroupe was later found driving Bryson’s Honda Ridgeline truck and was arrested after a chase Thursday in McDowell County. McDowell County Sheriff Dudley Greene says deputies found a firearm near the spot where Stroupe abandoned Bryson’s truck.

Authorities are expected to release more information sometime Monday.

