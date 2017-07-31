Act of kindness in Berkeley County making rounds on social media

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — An act of kindness in Berkeley County is making its rounds on social media.

On a post that was shared on the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a mother said her children wanted to do something kind for officers after seeing them working a road block.

We’re told they provided cold bottles of water to the officers.

“My kids wanted to do a kind thing today seeing our Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office doing a road block in this heat in the middle of the day and take them cold bottles of water.”

“Berkeley County is truly blessed to have a caring and supportive community to serve,” officers said in the post.