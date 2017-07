(WKYC/NBC News) — Firefighters rescued an Ohio woman Wednesday after a boa constrictor wrapped around her neck and began biting her face.

It happened in the city of Sheffield Lake.

The panicked woman called 911 for help, saying “Help please. I have a boa constrictor stuck to my face!”

She’d rescued the snake the day before.

Read more: http://on.wkyc.com/2h99omR