6 facing charges following North Charleston drug, weapons bust

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.(WCBD) — At least six people are facing charges after a drug and weapons bust in North Charleston.

Officers seized two handguns, several rounds of ammunition, cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia during a search of a home on Louis Street.

Police also found some marijuana in a car parked outside.

The suspects all face drug and weapons charges.

The following charges were made:

1. Albert Antonio Joy, of North Charleston

Charges: Manufacturing Cocaine Base, Trafficking Cocaine, PWID Cocaine Base, PWID Marijuana, Possession of a Stolen Firearm x 2, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime, Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child

2. Quintin Antonio McClain, of Awendaw

Charges: PWID Cocaine Base, Possession of Cocaine

3. Melvin Smalls, of North Charleston

Charges: Manufacturing Cocaine Base, Trafficking Cocaine, PWID Cocaine Base, PWID Marijuana, Possession of a Stolen Firearm x 2, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime, Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child)

4. Condenia Nicole Lesston, of North Charleston

Charges: Manufacturing Cocaine Base, Trafficking Cocaine, PWID Cocaine Base, PWID Marijuana, Possession of a Stolen Firearm x 2, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime, Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child

5. Porpia Symone Lesston of North Charleston

Charges: Manufacturing Cocaine Base, Trafficking Cocaine, PWID Cocaine Base, PWID Marijuana, Possession of a Stolen Firearm x 2, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime, Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child

6. Ezekial Bryant of North Charleston

Charges: Manufacturing Cocaine Base, Trafficking Cocaine, PWID Cocaine Base, PWID Marijuana, Possession of a Stolen Firearm x 2, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime, Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child